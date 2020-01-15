August 21, 1925 - January 11, 2020

Elkhorn, WI -- Raymond F.R. Becker, 94, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Sherwood Lodge in Williams Bay, WI. He was born August 21, 1925, the son to the late Herman and Ida Becker (nee Umnus). Ray was united in marriage to Elaine M. Zak on June 6, 1975 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. He worked for the Street Department for the City of Elkhorn. Elaine and Ray were both members of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Elkhorn, WI. Ray was an avid fisherman and hunter, both bow and gun hunting. He also enjoyed playing card games such as Euchre and Sheepshead.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Elaine; son, Raymond B. Becker; daughter-in-law, Mnica Gonzlez-Mrquez; grandson, Carlos Raymond Becker; four step-children: Jim Jacobsen, Daniel Jacobsen, Dean Jacobsen and Beth (Scott) Bogle; three step-grandchildren: Mike, Mickey and Kayla; and sister, Vivian Strider. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Arthur and infant, Burdell; and two sisters, Harriette and Leona.

Funeral service will be 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at First Ev. Lutheran Church, 415 Devendorf St. Elkhorn, WI, Pastor Preston Heuer officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at church. Interment will follow services at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Town of Delavan, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory completed arrangements for the Becker Family.