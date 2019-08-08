November 29, 1928 - August 2, 2019

West Palm beach, FL -- Raymond E. Borchert, 90, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. Born in Janesville on November 29th, 1928, Ray enlisted in the Merchant Marines during WWII, then returned to Janesville to create the fiberglass plant Borchert Laminators. Ray remained a career entrepreneur, opening Hickory Hills Campground in Edgerton with his wife, Alice (nee Campbell). Together, they retired to Florida in the 1970's, and spent their leisure years traveling extensively. In the 1990's, they created the non-profit group Greyhound Adoption League, where they advocated for pet adoption, and found homes for hundreds of retired racing greyhounds.

Ray is survived by his daughter, Dianne Dyson of West Palm Beach, FL; granddaughter, Krista of Royal Palm Beach, FL; and great-granddaughter, Madison of Orlando, FL. He is predeceased by his wife, Alice Borchert.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Divine Savior Church in West Palm Beach. A service will follow, and internment will be held immediately after at Hillcrest Memorial Park at 6411 Parker Ave in West Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Palm Beach County, or Divine Savior Church of West Palm Beach.