February 7, 1936 - September 16, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Raymond C. Schweitzer was called from this vale of tears to his heavenly home on September 16, 2019. He was forever embraced by his Savior Jesus Christ after a long battle with cancer. Ray was born on February 7, 1936, on the family farm in Franklin, WI, the fifth of six children born to Joseph and Ida (Barth) Schweitzer. He was received into God's kingdom through the Sacrament of Holy Baptism on February 28, 1936, at Sacred Heart in Franklin. He was confirmed on December 14, 1958, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Thiensville and was an active member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Janesville. After graduating from Greendale High School, Ray enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served his country honorably in the U.S. and France from 1955-1958. After returning home, Ray met and married Helen Goeglein. Together they were blessed with two daughters, Pam and Heidi. Ray and Helen parted ways after 21 years, and he met Judy, whom he married in 1981. A blended family was formed with Ray's and Judy's children: Pam, Heidi, Leann, Lori, and Ron. Ray's professional pursuits included working at Midland Oil in Hales Corners, owning a hardware store in Fort Atkinson, and working for many years in Sales and Management for Aid Association for Lutherans, now Thrivent Financial. Ray enjoyed bowling, golfing, and traveling. He appreciated nature, and never met a dog he didn't like. He loved spending time with his family, including his and Judy's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All who knew Ray loved him. He was kind, and saw the best in people. Until the end, he remained an optimist. He was as generous in death as he was in life. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, boss, and friend. His memory will be cherished by all who loved him.

Ray is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Pamela (Michael) Zuberbier and Heidi (Sean) Ta'avao; stepchildren: Leann (Jon) Dehnert, Lori (Antonino) Herrera, and Ronald Edwardson; grandchildren: Benjamin (Hannah) Zuberbier, Luther (Allie) Zuberbier, Mollie (Chris) Cooper, Helena (Dominic) Banks, Sophia Ta'avao, Adam and Marlee Dehnert, Victoria and Contessa Herrera; and great-grandchildren: Teddy, Weezy, Ray, and Jack Zuberbier; brothers, Vernon (Lois) Schweitzer and Lloyd Schweitzer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ida; and siblings: Milton, Dorothy, and Ralph.

A Christian funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at ST. MATTHEW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 709 Milton Ave., Janesville, with visitation held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The service will be officiated by Rev. James Janke. His mortal remains will be laid to rest at Milton Lawns Memorial Park awaiting the great and glorious day of resurrection.