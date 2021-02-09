July 7, 1948 - February 5, 2021
Janesville, formerly of Edgerton, WI - JANESVILLE/EDGERTON--- Raymond C. "Ray" Ellis, age 72, of Janesville, formerly of Edgerton, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home. He was born in Janesville on July 7, 1948, the son of the late Clarence and Ruth (Evenson) Ellis. Ray served honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Germany. He married Susan "Sue" Waligora on Nov. 10, 1990, in Janesville and she preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 2013. Ray worked for many places during his career including LeMans, Schoepps Ice Cream, and The Janesville Gazette to name a few. He loved hunting, fishing, reading, woodcrafts and spending time with his family cheering on the Green Bay Packers!
He is survived by his 3 children: Antoinetti "Toni" (Dana Edwardson) Ellis of Janesville, Yvonne "Emily" Ellis of Appleton, and Denice (Jamie) Corso of Antigo; 3 step children: David Warn Jr. of Janesville, Tanya (Jim) Bennett of Milton, and Jamie Warn of Janesville; 21 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 2 brothers, David (Marie) Ellis and Kennard Ellis. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Chad Ellis; step daughter, Stacy Warn; granddaughter, Kiona Kanmore; and a brother, Ronald Ellis.
A Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. Edgerton. Private family services will take place on Friday and burial will be in Jenson Cemetery with full military honors. For online condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com