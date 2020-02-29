August 2, 1929 - February 25, 2020

Elkhorn, WI -- Raymond C. Gardiner, 90, of Elkhorn, WI, died Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn, WI. He was born August 2, 1929 in Fort Atkinson, WI, the son of the late Ray and Elizabeth (Moyer) and Evelyn Gardiner. Ray served in the United States Marine Corp during the end of World War II and during the Korean War. He participated in the occupation of China. Ray was united in marriage to Orlene G. Pellmann on September 16, 1977 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Elkhorn, WI. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Elkhorn and the American Legion Delavan Post 95.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Orlene; three daughters: Pamela Woodrich of Sharon, WI, Penny (Charlie) Terpstra-Vogel of Elkhorn, and Peggy (Bill) Fleck of Delavan, WI, seven grandchildren: Kelly (Steve) Schmig, Jolene (Dan) Baumeister, Kurtis (Jennifer) Woodrich, Daniel Terpstra, Terry (Stacy) Terpstra, Sara (James) Gabor, and Lucas (Rebecca) Fleck; fourteen great-grandchildren: Jacob and Addison Schmig, Christopher, Trudy and Carysn Ostrander, Emily, Hailey and Kenzly Woodrich, Patrick, Aurianna and Nicholas Terpstra, Matilyn, Paige, Michael and Brooke Terpstra; sister-in-law, Phyllis Pellmann; her nieces and nephews; and many special friends, including Jan Burnette and Cheryl Noss. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother; Donald Gardiner; brother-in-law, Harley Pellmann; son-in-law, William Fleck; and two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and William Baumeister.

Memorial service with military honors will be held 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 104 S. Broad St. Elkhorn, WI, with Pastor Tom DeGroot officiating. Visitation will be held 1:30 p.m. until time of service Sunday at the Church. Inurnment will be at a later date at St. Andrew's Cemetery in Delavan, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Gardiner family.