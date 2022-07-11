Elkhorn, WI - Raymond C. Bongiorno age 36 of Elkhorn, WI died at home surrounded by his family on July 4, 2022. Ray was born on November 16, 1985, son of John and Philomena "Phil" (Schmitt) Bongiorno. Ray had a great sense of humor, and always found joy in making people laugh. Raymond loved his family very much and spent most of his time enjoying his hobbies with his parents and siblings. He had a love for classic cars, and in the past, had worked on a few project cars with his dad and brothers. He also enjoyed watching and cheering for both the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Bucks alongside his brothers and sister, and he enjoyed both watching, and lighting off his own fireworks. Above all those things, he spent the majority of his free time on the golf course perfecting his game and doing what he loved to do with the people he loved most, his family and friends. Ray is preceded in death by his grandparents; Raymond (Virginia) Schmitt; John (Joyce) Bongiorno; and cousin; Richard Kendler. Ray is survived by his parents; John and Phil; Siblings; Jessica, John, and Matthew Bongiorno; aunts and uncles; Gina (Mike) Long, Patricia Bongiorno, Dorothy (Rob) Kendler, Jean (Greg) Newman; and many cousins and dear friends. A Funeral Service will be held for Ray on Thursday July 14, 2022 at 12:00PM at the Monte Carlo Room 720 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be held before the funeral starting at 10:00AM until the time of service. Ray will be laid to rest at Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Elkhorn, WI following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Sarcoma Foundation of America https://www.curesarcoma.org/support_sfa/ or Johnathan Creek Christian Church https://jcreek.org/giving . Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
