February 15, 1925 - July 9, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Raymond B. Woods, age 95, of Delavan, passed away July 9, 2020 at home. He was born in St. Paul, MN. He served in the Navy for several years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 95 for 64 years in Delavan, and a life member of the Elkhorn VFW. He liked wood working, electronics, reading and traveling.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; and nephew, Robert. Ray's parents and brother preceded him in death.
He was cremated at Schramka Funeral Home in Brookfield, WI. A memorial service will be held at the American Legion Post 95 in Delavan at a later date.
A special thanks to the caregivers at Assisting Hands-SW Milwaukee for the awesome care they provided. You are all so much appreciated.