July 12, 1946 - November 21, 2018
Darien, WI -- Raymond A. Quade, age 72, of Darien passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. He was born in Beloit on July 12, 1946, to Raymond and Marian (Sprague) Quade. Raymond proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked for many years at USG in Walworth, Sta-Rite in Delavan, Brunk in Lake Geneva, and Borg Indak in Delavan. Raymond also worked with J&M Displays for two years for the City of Delavan fireworks.
Raymond is survived by a son, Raymond Quade, of Darien; a brother, Alan (Marcia) Quade, of Asheville, NC; three sisters: Jan (John) Wilson, of Elkhorn, Sara Heller, of Elkhorn, and Coralee (Jerry) Boyd, of Burlington; and many nieces and nephews.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dianne; and a brother, Joe.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 26, 2018, at MONROE FUNERAL HOME, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will take place at Darien Cemetery on Thursday at 10 a.m. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse