February 18, 1932 - July 21, 2022
Sharon, WI - Raymond A. Lowry, 90, of Sharon passed away, Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on a farm to Ernest and Anna Lowry, February 18, 1932 and was a lifelong Sharon resident. He graduated from Sharon High School in 1951 and married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Guif on January 5, 1952.
He was drafted into the Army in 1952 serving in Korea, with the 2nd Division Engineering Corps. As a Korean War Veteran he took great pride in his service.
After the service he returned to Sharon and worked for Sta-Rite Corp. He left Sta-Rite to own and operate, with Marilyn the Sharon Tavern and Lanes for 14 years.
Always an athlete, he played baseball, football, and basketball in high school, continuing to play as an adult. He golfed, hunted, and fished. He was an avid Packer and Brewers fan.
Ray served his community, he was on the Village Board for a combined 32 years, the Sharon Fire and Rescue Squad, a charter member of the Sharon Lions Club, an American Legion member, serving on the honor rifle squad. He was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Sharon. He was also a past Sharon Citizen of the Year.
He had a loving relationship with his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild; all of whom greatly loved and respected him.
Ray is survived by his wife, Marilyn, children Diane Schmidt of Waupaca and Michael Lowry of Sharon; seven grandchildren Michael (Shelly) Peters, Jennifer Peters, Jessica (David) Clark, Nicholas (Amanda) Peters, Sarah Lowry, Faith (Jaime) Carreno, and Laura Lowry; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Anna; 2 sisters, Ella and LaVina, and a brother Morris.
Private funeral services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Sharon.
For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.
