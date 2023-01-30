Raymond A Gunderson

Janesville, WI - Raymond Allen Gunderson, 83, of Janesville, passed away on January 26, 2023 at Cedar Crest Assisted Living Facility.
Raymond was born in Hayti, South Dakota to Gustav an Alvena (Meisner) Gunderson on October 2, 1939. His family moved to the Janesville area around 1943 and attended school there. His family moved to a farm in Johnstown around 1954 and graduated from Milton Union High School in 1958. After serving in the United States Air Force being stationed in Alaska, Raymond began his long career at General Motors Assembly plant in Janesville. After his retirement he devoted his time to his family, his writing, trying to satisfy his endless curiosity, and making people smile and laugh.
Raymond married his wife Janet Randall, on June 28, 1969. They built a home together and had three children, Erick, Elizabeth and Emrick. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, his infant son Erick, and two sisters, Joyce Dix and Carol Gunderson. He is survived by his wife Janet of 53 years, his daughter Elizabeth Gunderson of Ypsilanti, MI, his son Emrick (Beth) Gunderson, of Delavan, WI, sister Elaine (Elmer) Peterson of Janesville, Clement (Barbara) Gunderson of Rockford, IL, and Luann (Wayne) Tucker of Janesville, and many nieces and nephews.
No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Milton United Methodist Church, or Cedar Crest Foundation. The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Crest Assisted living and Agrace for their assistance and care.
The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
