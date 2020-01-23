October 4, 1940 - January 20, 2020

King, WI/formerly Janesville, WI -- Ray L. Jett, 79, King, WI, formerly of Janesville, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home at King, WI. He was born October 4, 1940 in Detroit, MI. Ray moved to Janesville to take a job as a lab technician with Mercy Hospital, from which he retired. Ray loved football and being a Bears fan in Wisconsin. He also enjoyed trips to the casino, but most of all he truly loved spending time with his family. Ray enlisted in the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam War and being stationed on the U.S.S. Independence and the U.S.S. Forrestal. He was a Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 1st Class where his role was to serve as the medical caregiver for U.S. Marine troops. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, and he was also awarded the Combat "V" for his heroism/valor during the war.

Ray is survived by his daughter, Michelle Jett; son, Mark (Laurie) Jett; grandchildren: Danielle Conner (Phil) Raymond, Brian Glass, and Tara (Kefer) Jett; great-grandchildren: Breyelle, Lily, Hudson, Jason, Kamden, Keston, and Adrianna; his brother, Bob (Connie) Jett; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Nathan Conner; son-in-law, Michael Conner; and his siblings: Alfred, Clarence, Gerald, Arnold, Dale, Gary Jett, and Evelyn Stock.

Funeral services for Ray will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Noon, at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the time of service. Full Naval Funeral Honors will be accorded to Ray following the service. Ray will be laid to rest at a later date in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home

21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville

www.whitcomb-lynch.com

Without a question, we wish to thank the entire staff at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home at King, WI for their care, support, and professionalism given to Ray and to his family during his time there.