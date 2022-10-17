July 2, 1938 - October 10, 2022
Janesville, WI - Raymond "Ray" Freiwald, 84, died on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Janesville. He was born July 2, 1938, in Chicago, IL, to Edward and Bertha (Penzhorn) Freiwald.
July 2, 1938 - October 10, 2022
Janesville, WI - Raymond "Ray" Freiwald, 84, died on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Janesville. He was born July 2, 1938, in Chicago, IL, to Edward and Bertha (Penzhorn) Freiwald.
Ray graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1956, then went on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1960 with a bachelor's degree. On June 4, 1960, he married the former Alice Linse.
Ray had a strong faith in God and was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church. He held many positions there and started the Faith Lutheran Endowment Foundation.
He served his country in the Wisconsin Army National Guard Red Arrow Division during the Berlin Crisis. He had a career in advertising at Warner Electric, South Beloit, Il.
Ray actively raced vintage sports cars for over 50 years. After retirement he became a lead racing instructor for the Blackhawk Farms Track Days and belonged to VSCDA and SCCA racing organizations. In addition, he was a vintage sports car restorer and gifted mechanic. He was always there to work on his children's cars.
Ray was a selfless individual who contributed considerable time and energy to the causes and communities he served. He put everyone else first and was always helping people. He showed us what it means to be a good person and held basic values like honesty, civility, and integrity in the highest regard. He believed in the good of humanity. We will miss him greatly.
Ray is survived by his wife of 62 years, Alice Freiwald; his three children David (Elisabeth Steele) Freiwald, Carolyn (Matthew Gallo) Freiwald, and Paul (Madeleine Pham) Freiwald; sister-in-law Margie Freiwald; Alice's siblings Roger (Rita) Linse, Betty Schmidt, Mary Linse, and Judy (Mark Minor) Linse. He is also survived by 33 nieces and nephews and extended family by marriage, two granddaughters Leah and Erika, and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Edward; Alice's parents August and Hilda Linse; Alice's siblings June (Richard) Knudtson, August (Dorothy) Linse Jr, Patricia Linse, and Robert Linse; and niece and nephews Helen, Craig, and Dean Knudtson.
A private family funeral was held for Ray by the family. A celebration of life will be held later. Memorials to the Faith Lutheran Endowment Foundation or a charity of your choice are appreciated. The family wishes to thank the paramedics and the staff of Mercyhealth Hospital ER and ICU for the kindness shown in caring for Ray.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.