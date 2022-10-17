Ray Freiwald

July 2, 1938 - October 10, 2022

Janesville, WI - Raymond "Ray" Freiwald, 84, died on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Janesville. He was born July 2, 1938, in Chicago, IL, to Edward and Bertha (Penzhorn) Freiwald.

