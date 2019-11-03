June 27, 1935 - October 31, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Ray Frank Redmann, age 84, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Oak Park Place. He was born June 27, 1935, the ninth of thirteen children born to Theodore and Ida (Viegut) Redmann in Edgar, WI. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in the town of Wien, Edgar, WI and married on June 17, 1961, to Karen Runzheimer, at Christ Lutheran, Abbotsford. Ray was a graduate of schools in Edgar, WI, and of the UW Tech Institute, Wausau. As a 37 year employee of General Motors, Janesville, he retired in 1993. A longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, he was a past member of the Adult Fellowship Club, the Board of Trustees and the Church Council, served as an usher for traditional services, attended Bible classes, and was a past member of the Church League Bowling Team. He was also a past member of the Rock County Beekeepers Assoc. and the Milton Historical Society.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Karen; one daughter, Dawn Redmann of Santa Monica, CA; one son, Dean Redmann of Milwaukee; two brothers, Dan Redman, Edgar, WI; Ralph Redmann, Edgar; four sisters: Alice Vollmar, Severans, CO, Maryanne Boege, Edgar, Rose Redman, Severans, CO, Theodora Hamann, Stratford. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, David; his parents; two brothers, Lester Redmann, Ned Redmann; four sisters: Erna Ericksen, Doris Gross, Edna Morris, Dorothy Okison.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1245 E. Holmes St. in Janesville; with Rev. Dan Decker officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service at church. Burial will immediately follow the service in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A luncheon will follow the burial at St. Paul's Lutheran church. Memorials may be designated for the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Capital Improvement Fund. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com .

A sincere thank you and appreciation to Dr. Shekhani, Nicole Disch, and the nurses at the Mercy Oncology Center for their excellent care, help, and support. Your kindness is greatly and sincerely appreciated.