July 9, 2020 - Belleville, WI
February 27, 1967 -- Randy S. Kayser, 53 of Belleville, WI and formerly of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born February 27, 1967 in Elkhorn, WI, the son of Raymond and Jeannine (Dorn) Kayser. He was united in marriage to Mary T. Bowey on August 24, 1991 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elkhorn, WI. Randy enjoyed the FFA in his younger years and helping out at the family farm. He was very artistic. Randy loved rock music and could play the drums. He loved his family and coached youth sports for their son. Randy was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son and brother.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary; son, Shane (Katie) Kayser; step-son, Scott (Amy) Beaver; his four grandchildren: Mason and Nolan Beaver and Bentley and Harper Kayser; his parents, Raymond and Jeannine Kayser; one brother, Quentin "BZ" (Rebecca) Kayser; and by a host of extended family and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 415 Devendorf St. Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at church. Interment will follow services at Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Elkhorn, WI. Face masks are encouraged to be worn at church. In lieu of a luncheon, a Celebration of Randy's Life will also be held at date to be determined. Online guest book available at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Kayser Family.