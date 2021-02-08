Randy "Pop Pop" Johndon

February 6, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - On Saturday, February 6, 2021, Randall E. Johnson, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at age 73.
Randy was born on May 13, 1947 in Willmar, MN to Earle and Dorothy Johnson. On February 28, 1976, he married Barbara Foshie Johnson.
Randy (Pop Pop) was a big Norwegian man with a big heart, and an even bigger infectious laugh. His love for the simple things in life was unmatched - like playing a round of 9 holes, listening to Ricky Scaggs live, or sending a family member a gimmicky birthday card just to see their reaction. He was a math and history whiz. He learned every inch of history about each new town that he and Barbara moved to. He was always driven by a progressing career opportunity and covered a lot of ground, physically and professionally speaking, in his 35+ years in the food processing industry. He retired from Seneca in Janesville, WI in 2013.
Randy left his footprint in damn near every city in the Midwest. His journey began in Minnesota, which is how a majority of the family came to be Minnesota Vikings fans.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, his mother Dorothy Johnson, his children Angela (Brad Suter), Marty (Diana) Bowers, and Mike (Laura Bowers), grandchildren Lindsay Harter, Chad Suter, Colton Suter, Danielle (Chris) Spiess, Josh (Courtney) Bowers, Cody (Alissa) Bowers, Matt and James Bowers; great grandchildren Gavin, Kaylee, Lily, Canden, Rylee, Rhaea, and Troy, and close family friends Ken Swanson and Debbie Henges.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earle Johnson.
A memorial service will take place at 2PM on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson. A visitation will take place from 1PM until the time of services.
His family was blessed with such a great husband, father and grandfather. Pop Pop will be deeply missed.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.