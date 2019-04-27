April 17, 1942 - April 24, 2019

Orfordville, WI -- Randy Palombi, age 77, of Orfordville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital, Monroe, WI. He was born on April 17, 1942 in Rockford, IL, the son of Frank and Vira (Gornet) Palombi. Randy graduated from Orfordville High School in 1960 and farmed with his family in Spring Valley Township. After receiving a degree from Green County Teachers College, he taught at Juda Schools, also serving as athletic director and basketball coach. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying both fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his children: Peggy, Lynne Anne (Mark Muschinski), Mike, and Joe (Melany); his fiancee, Anita Kammerer; brothers Tom (Billie) and Rob; sisters, Carol (Royce) Schultz, Dr. Barbara (Jon Vawter), Karen (Dan Fabrycki) Macaulay, Elaine (Bill) Smallwood and Susan (Mark) Bunton. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Gordan; and brother-in-law, Don Macaulay.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI. Burial will be in Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brodhead Memorial Public Library. Online condolences can be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com