Lubbock, TX - Randy Lee Anderson, 72, of Lubbock passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022. Randy was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin on July 25, 1949, to Harold Eugene and Laila Marie (Jacobson) Anderson. He grew up in Janesville, Wisconsin, where he found his passion for the Rock River, fast cars, and anything mechanical including antique tractors, motorcycles, and NASCAR racing. After graduating high school Randy took his first truck driving job until he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. After Vietnam, Randy resumed working in the trucking industry as a driver and mechanic. Eventually his career brought him out west to New Mexico and then Texas when he took a job with CAST Transportation out of Denver, Colorado. His career allowed him to develop meaningful friendships with so many all over the country. Anyone who met Randy will tell you what a genuine guy he was, with his infectious laugh and genuine smile. Randy was always the first to help a person in need, and had a passion serving his family, friends, and community. Randy married Vera J. Anderson the love of his life in 2021 after seven years in a loving relationship.
Randy is survived by his wife, Vera of Lubbock; brother, Mark E. Anderson and his wife Georgina of Albuquerque, NM; nephews: Michael (Jennifer) Anderson of Tijeras NM, Kenneth (Lisa) Anderson of Farmington, NM, and Thomas (Jennifer) also of Farmington, NM. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Laila Anderson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2022 at 1PM at First Baptist Church in Lubbock. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Tunnels to Towers Foundation in memory of Randy Anderson at 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. online https:\\www.t2t.org\
