Bloomfield, WI - Randy L. Wheaton, age 62, of Bloomfield, Passed to eternal life on Friday, September 2, 2022 at his residence.
Randy was born on June 14, 1960 in Elkhorn, WI to Arthur and Pearl (Drohner) Wheaton. Randy married Vicki L. Popilek on June 18, 1983 in Woodstock, IL.
Randy is survived by his Wife Vicki, Mother Pearl, daughters Brandy and Nichole Wheaton, grand children Savannah Wheaton, Zachary Wheaton, Maximus Raysby, Lily Anderson and Brianna Anderson, son-in-law Ryan Anderson, sister Penny (Al) Lipinski, brothers-in-law Ricky (Lynn) Popilek, Ronnie Popilek, Michael (Mary) Popilek, John Popilek, sisters-in-law Kathy (Arthur) DeKneef and Sharon Little.
Preceded in death by his father Arthur, daughter Heather, brother Arthur Wheaton and Sister Lou Ann Hicks. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Randy was the longtime owner/operator of R & W Service.
Visitation will be held at the Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home-Steinke Chapel (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva) on Thursday, September 8th from 1-2:30 p.m. with a service at 2:30. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.
