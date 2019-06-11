September 17, 1990 - May 4, 2019

Chillicothe, OH -- Randy H. Campbell, age 28, of Chillicothe, OH, and formerly Beloit, WI, passed away unexpectedly May 4, 2019. He was born September 17, 1990 in Flint, MI. Randy was adopted at a young age by Denise James. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 2009. Randy joined the National Guard at the age of 16 and remained active for 4 years.

What do I say about the little boy that I've loved with all my heart for all of his life? This is the hardest thing I will ever have to do, and the last thing I'd ever want to do. These things turn into a list of accomplishments, but those don't truly explain the amazing, special and beautiful little boy I raised. How, in words, do I express the heart-filling joy of his smile? Randy had many trials in his short life. His biggest desire was to be back in his children's lives, Chandler and Adylie were his greatest joy.

He is survived by his mother, Denise James; brother, Cody; his children, Chandler (mother, Sam) and Adylie (mother, Rachel); siblings: Shawn, Angela, John and Crystal; uncles and aunts, Brad and Mary, Pam and Matt; cousins, Adam and Josh; and step-siblings, Sara and Zach James. Randy is predeceased by his grandparents, Joe and Lorraine Hladish; and his step-dad, Steve James.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd, Beloit, WI, 53511. Memorials will be gifted to Randy's children. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com