May 22, 1949 - August 1, 2019

Rural Clinton, WI -- Randy Dale Nelson, age 70, of rural Clinton, WI, passed away on August 1, 2019, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville. Randy was born in Janesville on May 22, 1949, the son of Melvin Dale and Evelyn (Arndt) Nelson. He grew up on a farm in Lima Township, graduated from Milton High School, and later attended Blackhawk Technical College. Randy married Linda Lou Stone on June 10, 1972. He farmed for much of his life, and was employed as a plant manager by DM Manufacturing in Beloit until he retired. In retirement, he enjoyed flipping houses and working on his daughter and son-in-law's farm. He also enjoyed woodworking, crafting and making quilts, something his grandmother taught him how to do. Randy was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Randy is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda; his son, Chad (Brandica "Brandl") Nelson; his daughter, Katie (Ben) Clark; his beloved grandchildren: Owen, Brayden, Nathan, Mollie, Natalie and Amelia; as well as other relatives and many good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held at the Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church, 23184 Bergen Road, Poplar Grove, IL, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Linda Winkelman will officiate. Burial will be on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home in Janesville.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com