September 26, 1950 - December 2, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Randy A. Wuthrich, age 69, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at home. He was born in Beloit on September 26, 1950, the son of Albert and Joan (Sheldon) Wuthrich. Randy honorably served our country in the United States Navy. He married the love of his life, Christine (Hubbard) Wuthrich in Beloit on August 19, 2000. Randy was a barkeep at Bobbleheads for many years, and spent time working for Morgan Corp, and Alliant Energy as well.

He is survived by his wife, Christine Wuthrich; children: Jason Wuthrich, Jamie (Jason) Gayne and Ashley (Kevin) Witte; grandchildren: Collin Gayne, Kolton Witte, Alexa Witte, Kaleb Gayne, Curtis and Abby Wuthrich; and siblings, Cindy (Rick) Morrison and Matthew Wuthrich. Randy is preceded in death by his parents; and mother and father in-law, Joanne and Robert Hubbard.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in the CHAPEL at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com