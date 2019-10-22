January 22, 1962 - October 17, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Randall Settersten, age 57, of Janesville, WI, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home. He was born in Menominee, MI, on January 22, 1962, the son of Gary N. and Patricia (Hass) Settersten. Loving father, son, uncle and loyal friend, Randy graduated from Marinette High School and went on to further his education at UW Stout in Construction Management. Randy used his passion and his education to accomplish his goal of owning and managing Settersten Construction and American Restoration in Janesville. There is nothing he loved more than his family. He made it to more family events than any person would expect of a loved one. If there is anything Randy would want to be remembered for, it is how much he loved and cared for every single member of his family.

Randy is survived by two children, Caitlin (Matthew) Capaul and Justin Settersten; parents, Gary and Patricia Settersten; three siblings: Scott (Heidi) Settersten, Gary (Shandall) Settersten, and Jodi (Shane) Coyer; nieces and nephews: Kaylee, Teagan, Valarie, Paige, Carli, Max, and Reese. A special thank you to his close friend, Angie Schendel, for her continued love and support.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday October 23, 2019 at JANESVILLE ST. JOHN VIANNEY, 1245 Clark St., Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com In lieu of flowers a financial donation is appreciated.