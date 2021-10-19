Janesville, WI - Randall L. "Randy" Dobson died on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Randy was a lifelong Janesville resident, born on February 22, 1949 to Clyde and Dorothy (Anderson) Dobson and graduating from Janesville Senior High School in 1967 before pursuing his merchandising career. Randy married Cheryl (Moore) Dobson in April of 1972 and was the proud father of Benjamin, Molly, and Zachary and a cat Dad to many furballs over the years.
Randy survived cancer in 2009 and although he lost some of his mobility over the years, his mind and sense of humor stayed sharp thank you in part to his online friend community. He firmly believed that women's rights are human rights, black lives matter, science is real, and love is love and he wasn't afraid to speak his mind. For that, we were proud of him up to the end and grateful to have his voice. Randy was also a passionate collector of model cars (with a personal favorite being the Corvette), collecting Starting Lineup figures, hiking throughout Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and being the biggest supporter of his kids' lives and careers.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Dorothy (Anderson) Dobson. He is survived by his wife Cheryl (Moore) Dobson and children Benjamin and Casey Dobson, Molly (Dobson) and Juan Bernasconi Cramer, and Zachary and Rebekah Dobson as well as two grandchildren Cooper and Maxwell Dobson. Randy is also survived by his brother David, Setsuko, and Emiko Owan-Dobson and his aunt Carol Schultz and cousin Steve Schultz.
The family will be celebrating Randy's life privately and in his name ask anyone reading this to fight for what you believe in and be excellent to each other. The Dobson family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Randall Dobson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.