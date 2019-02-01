Randall J. Swatek

March 19, 1960 - January 28, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Randall J. Swatek, 58, of Elkhorn, WI, died unexpectedly Monday, January 28, 2019 in Lake Geneva, WI. He was born March 19, 1960 in Elkhorn, WI, the son of Donald F. and Ester L. (Gruetzmacher) Swatek. He graduated from Elkhorn Area High School with the Class of 1979. He then attended Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, WI, graduating with a degree in Police Science. He has been employed as a correctional officer with the Walworth County Sheriff's Department for over 32 years. Randy enjoyed woodworking and the great outdoors; including camping, fishing and scuba diving. He loved his dogs, and was involved with the organization called Pets for Vets.

Randy is survived by his three children: Jacob Swatek of Laguna Niguel, CA, Benjamin (Kayla) Swatek of Kingsville, TX and Melissa (Will) Fortenberry of League City, TX, three grandchildren: Emily Swatek, William and Ryan Fortenberry, his mother, Ester Swatek of Elkhorn, WI, two sisters, Pam (Tom) Gerber of Marana, AZ, and Judy (Dave) Brueggeman of Union Grove, WI; brother, Bob (Jodi) Swatek of Elkhorn, WI, nieces and nephews; and his brothers and sisters of the Sheriff's department family; and by a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald F. Swatek.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, with Deacon DeSales Wisniewski officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Tibbets, WI. Memorials may be made in Randy's name to: Walworth County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit, 1770 County Road NN, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse