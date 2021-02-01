Randall I. Krohn

December 30, 1949 - January 27, 2021
Janesville, WI - Randall Irving Krohn, 71, of Janesville, WI passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday January 27, 2021.
Randall was born on December 30, 1949 in Cuba City, WI to Elmer and Martha (Russell) Krohn. He graduated from Potosi High School and from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. On September 16, 1972 he married his beloved wife Sharon. He was employed at Beloit Memorial Hospital as a medical technologist and later became a supervisor. He then became employed with Pierce Chemical Company in Rockford, IL where he worked as a product development scientist. He retired from Thermo Fisher Scientific (formerly Pierce Chemical) and spent his retired years with his grandchildren.
Besides spending time with his family and friends, Randall also enjoyed taking day trips with his wife, getting lost in a book, and spending quiet moments on the deck. Randall will be remembered for his kindness, strong work ethic, words of wisdom, gentle heart, and encompassing hugs. He was a loving and nurturing husband, father, and grandfather. He was the family's rock to lean on and the biggest encourager.
Randall is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 48 years; his three children: Shawn (Jenny), Zach (Kiara), and Erika; eight grandchildren: David (Anya), Anika, Liam, Jackson, Weston, Greyson, Jordyn, and Max; along with his three brothers: Gerald, Elmer, and Gordon and five sisters: Adele, Judy (Larry), Beverly (Dennis), Peggy (Duane), and Cheryl. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Shirley Runde, John Krohn, Debbie Krohn, and four infant brothers (deceased at birth); sister-in-law, Ruth Krohn; brother-in-law, Larry Merfeld; and brother-in-law Gerald Parsons.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home at 21 South Austin Rd Janesville, WI. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.