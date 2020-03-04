April 22, 1947 - March 2, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Randall Evert Cox, age 72, of Janesville, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. He was born in Marshfield on April 22, 1947, the son of the late Evert and Ella Mae (Lawton) Cox. Randy was involved in Boy Scouts and 4-H as a child, and active in dramatics and thespians while he attended Lincoln High School, Wisconsin Rapids. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966, and served in Infantry, being stationed in Fairbanks, AK, and later for a year in Vietnam before his discharge in 1969. Randy was proud to have earned a BlackBelt in Tae Kwon Do under Mr. Sung Bin Cha. Randy drove Redi-Mix concrete for 29 years, spending 14 years at Lycon, 3 in Las Vegas, and then 12 for Prairie Avenue Concrete. He married Virginia "Ginny" Voelz on October 3, 1997. He enjoyed spending time in Northern Wisconsin fishing with his brother, Mike, as well as his other brothers. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family especially delighting in his boy's accomplishments.

He is survived by his wife, Ginny; three sons: Shawn (Gabriella) Cox, Brian Cox, and Kyle (Jennifer Ellis) Cox; three grandchildren: Mathew, Alekzander, and Angelina; his seven siblings: Sandra, Charlene, Mike, Gary, Dave, Julie, and Jayne; as well as many aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Tony.

A Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of a short service at 12 p.m. (Noon) at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Janesville. A luncheon will follow immediately at the funeral home, and burial with full military honors will then take place at Milton Municipal Cemetery. Memorials in Randy's name may be made to Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service

21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville 608-752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com