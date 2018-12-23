June 20, 1958 - December 14, 2018
Briggsville, WI -- Randal L. Prochaska, age 60, of Briggsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 14, 2018 at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage after a long illness. Rhonda McKenzie, the love of his life, was at his side. Randal was born on June 20, 1958 in Janesville, WI, to James C. Prochaska and Carol L. Plante (DeBruin, Prochaska), the fifth child of nine children and two "adopted" children; K. Andreah Briarmoon of Janesville, Kevin (Laura) J. Prochaska of Poplar, Bonita (Roy) L. Martin of Poplar, Janette P. Graumann of Janesville, Mark A. Prochaska of Clinton, Lynnette (David) A. Zeilinger of Afton, Jodeen (Greg) M. Higgenbothem of Madison, Kurt (Julie) J. Prochaska of Janesville, Patricia (Gary) R. Polglaze, and Michael R. Grinde. Randal was a master tool and die maker, who enjoyed riding motorcycles, and spending time with friends and family. He was an amazing man, who conquered more than most would be able to endure. He will be missed and his memory will be cherished.
Randal has two children, Andrea Faye Brown, and Chad Alan Carhart; grandchildren: Aryanah Bronk, Dylan Bronk and Teegan Brown; he is survived by aunts: Patricia (Donald) Dressel of Minnesota, Diane (John) Krueger of California, and Tina Rankin of Milwaukee, Irene (Eugene) Morovits; 28 nieces and nephews: Micah, Raychel, Nathan, Jared, Paula, Esther, James, Kevin, Carolyn, Peter, Rebecca, Paul, Erick, Leah, Emily, Rudy, William, Kyle, Kirah, Krista, Jessica, Alisha, Miranda, Christopher, Stephanie, Angel, Amanda, and April; 31 great-neices and nephews; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol L. Plante (Prochaska) on November 30, 2018; his aunt, Mary (Bernard) Haines; uncle, Eugene Morovits; and his grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held at the VFW Club, 1015 Center Avenue, Janesville, WI 53548 at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, 1818 Badger Lane Reedsburg Wi 53959. For online obituary and condolences: facebook Anniefaye4.
Randal's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Divine Savior Hospital, for their gifted and compassionate care, comfort, and support provided to Randal and to his family. We are deeply grateful.
