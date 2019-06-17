August 26, 1933 - June 8, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Ramona Zimmerman, 85, of Beloit, WI, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Riverside Terrace. She was born on August 26, 1933, in Keshena, WI, the daughter of Louis and Mary (Weso) Wynos. Ramona married Melvin C. Zimmerman on April 22, 1952. He predeceased her on October 3, 2017. Ramona was a homemaker and formerly employed by the Beloit Daily News and Monterey Mills. She enjoyed crafting, bead work, sewing, cooking and baking. Ramona loved Indian tacos, corn on the cob and fresh fruit. She volunteered at the Beloit YMCA, enjoyed playing bingo, hunting, and being a snowbird in Texas. Ramona played drums in the family band and was a Green Bay Packer fan.

Survivors include her children: Richard (Terri) Zimmerman, Scott (Christine) Zimmerman, Jeffrey (Terrie) Zimmerman, and Vicky (Larry) Kreyer; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sisters, Joann Linares and Christine Lawe; many other family members. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings.

Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. There will also be a visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Messiah Lutheran Church, 1531 Townline Ave., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Daniel Eddy officiating. Visitation of remembrance will also be on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. to the time of service at 11 a.m. in the Assembly of God Church, W2819 Chief Little Wave Rd, Keshena, WI, with Pastor Matt Golie officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Keshena, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com