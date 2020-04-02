October 10, 1921 - March 26, 2020
Stoughton, WI -- Ramona A. Strohbusch, age 98, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Skaalen Nursing Home in Stoughton, Wisconsin. She was born in Stoughton on October 10, 1921, the daughter of Kenneth and Johanna (Olson) Foss. She attended Milton College, and also UW Whitewater for Library Science. She married Kenneth Strohbusch at St. John Lutheran Church in Jefferson, WI, on June 3, 1945. He preceded her in death exactly 6 years earlier on March 26, 2014. Ramona taught in the Clinton School District for 25 years.
Ramona is survived by her two children, Michael Strohbusch and Cindy (Jay) Richardson; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister: Diane (Rueben) Ring; sister-in law, Mary Strohbusch; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Mildred Stiff and Joann Stiff and brother Carmen Foss.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com