Janesville, WI - Ramon Carl Schiefelbein passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, December 6, 2021. Ray married Carol Rita Ploegert on August 10, 1957. He lived with God in his heart, a desire to give his all to his life's work, and unmeasurable love for his family. Ray was a truck driver for 34 years, retiring from Yellow Freight Trucking to enjoy years filled with adventure with Carol. Together, they hiked in the Appalachians, rafted the Colorado, wintered in the southern California desert, and spent countless hours with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren on their family farm in Janesville. He lived his life quietly, with love in his heart, kindness in his works, and memorable laughter that made all who heard him laugh with him. Ray was young at heart, full of life. He enjoyed a good Polka, walks in his woods, hunting, fishing, and taking in the view of the fields from his favorite sitting place on the hill in the pasture. He preferred the simple things in life, finding contentment in one's own joy and peace.
Ray is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol; 4 children: Ray (Mary) Schiefelbein, Carrie (Larry- deceased) Cornwall, Mical (Dave) Barkley, and Kathleen (Dan) Wellnitz; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; brother, Herman (Terri) Schiefelbein; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, 1 sister, and 1 son-in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Msgr. Dan Ganshert. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Tuesday, at the CHURCH. Memorial gifts are preferred to BrightStar Care and Mercyhealth Hospice. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Ramon's family wishes to extend most grateful appreciation to Morgan Wellnitz and Alyssa Barkley for working together to provide daily love and care to both Dad and Mom. In addition to the continuous care Mom provided for Dad, we also thank BrightStar Care and Mercyhealth Hospice for the love, care, compassion, and dignity they showed Ray these past several months. We cannot say enough how responsive, professional, and dedicated all were to help us through. How truly blessed our family has been to have entrusted Dad's care to all of them so he could fulfill his wish to remain in his home.
