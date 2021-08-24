Janesville, WI - Ralph W. Folk, 92, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 with his family at his side. He was born November 5, 1928 in Janesville, WI to Ralph W. and Kathryn (Good) Folk. On May 2, 1953, Ralph married the former Thelma "Jane" Tragesser at St. John Catholic Church, Tipton, IN.
Ralph was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church-Milton. He grew up on Lake Koshkonong but was a Janesville High School graduate due to living with Grandma Good during the week and Lake Koshkonong on the weekends. Ralph worked for the Rock County Sheriff Office for a few years but then he began his drywall career. He also operated the Barry Grocery Store from 1965 to 1969. Ralph enjoyed hunting, trap and target shooting with his dad and his brother Bob who was an important part of Ralph's life, and was an avid golfer; enjoying his yearly trip north with friends for a week of golf.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 68 years- Jane Folk; children: Gregory (Lorna) Folk and their son Lex (Mikkyel Tronnes), Teresa (Mike) Micale and their children Mark (Tonya) and Casey (Andy), Deborah (Tom Choudoir) Folk and son Damian (Michelle), Janet (Tim) Dickson and their children Krista (Chris) and Colin (Aay), and Joyce (Larry) Hada and their son Chad; great grandchildren: Kallie, Reese, Cassidy, Corey, and Madilyn; brothers George (Julie) Folk and Mike Folk; and sister-in-law Esther Folk. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers Bob Folk and Jim (Peg) Folk.
A Rosary will be recited starting at 9:30 AM on Monday, September 13, 2021 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church - Milton. Following the Rosary a Memorial Mass will be said at 11:00 AM at church with Fr. Dave Wanish. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family.
Memorials are appreciated to St. Croix Hospice or to St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Folk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.