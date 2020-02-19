March 29, 1933 - February 16, 2020

Janesville/Beloit, WI -- Ralph Ronald Simplot, Sr., age 86, died peacefully on February 16, 2020, in Beloit, WI. Ralph was born on March 29, 1933 in Black River Falls, to parents, Thelma and Arthur Simplot. He attended school in Black River Falls, and moved to Beloit in 1948. He found employment at the age of 17 with Waterbury Furnace company, and Arch Heating and Cooling until his retirement. Ralph was known as a twin to actor Sam Elliott and was always seen wearing his cowboy hat and boots. He was a great family man and a loving father. Family always came first unless there was a casino in sight, he won big in both those areas. His sense of humor and the sparkle in his eye, you never knew what he was up to. He brought joy to so many, and was the center of our family.

Ralph is survived by his wife Ruth Simplot, of Janesville; his daughter, Debbie (Chuck) Fischer of South Beloit; sons: Ronald (Linda) Simplot of Footville, John Simplot of Texas, Ralph Simplot, Jr. of Big Flats; stepsons, David (Jeanine) Froeber, of Beloit, and Gary (Nancy) Froeber of Rockford, IL; sister, LaFreda Wallace of Kentucky; multiple grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Joanne (Froeber) Simplot; daughter, Desire Simplot; stepchildren: Kathy, Gilbert and John; mother and father, Thelma and Arthur Simplot; brothers: Harold, Irvin, Jerry, Virgil, Gaylord; and sister, Marcella.

A celebration of life will be scheduled on his birthday, March 29, 2020, at the Welty Environmental Center, located at 1201 Big Hill Ct., Beloit, beginning at 1 p.m. All friends and family are invited to join us for a luncheon celebration of Ralph's life. The Rosman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.rosmanfuneralhome.com 608-364-4477

The family would like to thank the staff of Sun Valley East assisted living, for the loving care they gave our father for the past two years, and Beloit Regional Hospice, for the exceptional care he received through their service.