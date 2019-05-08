December 25, 1928 - May 3, 2019

Friendship/formerly Avalon, WI -- Ralph Michael Weberpal, age 90, of Friendship WI, formerly of Avalon, WI, died peacefully in his sleep May 3, 2019 at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, AZ. Ralph was a Christmas baby, born December 25, 1928 in Burlington, IL, the son of Andrew and Anna Weberpal. He graduated from Burlington High School, attended business school, and was then drafted into the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany during the Korean conflict. Upon completion of his service, he returned to Illinois to farm with his father, and met and married Dorothea (Dodie) Miles. In 1959 they bought a farm on the Rock Prairie, where they would raise their family of nine children, and farmed for over 30 years. Ralph was a director and active member of the Rock County Pork Producers, director of the Wisconsin Soybean Association, member of the Board of Directors of Johnson Bank, member of the Developmental Disabilities board, ARC, the Lions Club and Adams-Friendship American Legion Post # 0250. Throughout his life Ralph loved the outdoors - deer hunting with his family and friends at the cabin in the Kickapoo Valley, fishing at the lake with his grandchildren and golfing with his buddies. He loved spending time with family and friends at the Kickapoo, where he was still able to spend countless hours on the riding mower.

Ralph and his long-time companion, Bonnie Morrow, were always on the go - playing cards, attending numerous grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's events, visiting family and friends, shuffling between their home in Friendship and the cabin, and wintering in Arizona. Their busy social schedule fit well with Ralph's personality - he loved good conversation and he was always interested in meeting new people. Ralph was a part of so many people's lives, and he will be missed dearly.

He is survived by his devoted and loving companion, Bonnie Morrow; eight children: Beth (Ed Wilson) Davis, Andy (Carol) Weberpal, Jane (Loel) Brown, Molly (Michael Gabler) Weberpal, Mary Ellen (Joe) Hazen, Ron (Wendi) Weberpal, Pat (Heather) Weberpal and Mary Jo (Dewey) Hull. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Ann Neipp; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by Dodie Weberpal; his daughter, Maureen; his brothers, Al and Michael; and great-grandson, Ethan.

A mass of celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Badger Honor Flight.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com