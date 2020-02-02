January 7, 1930 - January 28, 2020

Edgerton, WI -- Ralph M. Geske, age 90, of Edgerton, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Edgerton Hospital. He was born in Edgerton on January 7, 1930, the son of William and Meta (Koch) Geske. Ralph served his country in the U.S. Army, and was very involved in the American Legion. He married Dorothy C. Stone in Rockford, IL on November 6, 1959, and just recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. Ralph was a life-long resident, and worked at various jobs throughout his life in Edgerton, including Dana Corp, Dorsey/Highway Trailer and the Nunn Busch Shoe Factory before his retirement in 1989. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, going to Casinos, and fishing. He and Dorothy also had many fond memories of their travels throughout the United States.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of 60 years; brother, Howard (Nancy) Geske of Edgerton; sister-in-law, Cindy Geske of Edgerton; and numerous nieces; nephews; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Roger, George, Donald and Willard Geske and Virginia Hessian and Viola Hessian; and two nephews, Steven and Michael Hessian.

A Prayer Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Burial will take place at Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from Noon until the time of the prayer service at the funeral home.