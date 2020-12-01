January 14, 1955 - November 28, 2020
Janesville, WI - Ralph H. Bessel, 65, passed away peacefully at home on November 28, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Ralph was born January 14, 1955, to Harold and Mary (Urban) Bessel. He graduated from Milton High School, and worked at Blain's Farm and Fleet store in Janesville for several years, and then went to work at Morgan Corp., where he was a welder for many years. Ralph resided in Janesville. He enjoyed fishing, golf, pool, darts, card playing, arm wrestling. And, most of all, Ralph loved riding his Harleys, and the people he met on his adventures. He liked to travel the open roads. He was a long-time member of the ABATE organization.
He is survived by his father, Harold (Carol) Bessel; mother, Mary (Gary Miller) Meske; sisters: Linda (Lyle) McCann, Roxanne (Mike) Slowey, Randi (Jim) Wirtz; brothers: Eugene (Kathy) Bessel, Tom (Sherri) Meske, Dan "Buck" (Lori) Meske, Harvey (Beth) Meske, Harlan Meske, Darrell (Julie) Meske. And, last but not least, his soul mate, Lynn Woulle; son, Thad (Amy); and daughter, Shawna, who he thought of as his own; the sparkle in his eye granddaughter, Leah; and many nieces and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by: Mike Meske, Scott Meske, Dee (Harlan) Cassels.
Private family burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are welcome at: Linda McCann, 423 S. Maiben St., Readstown, WI 54652 608-606-4054 Thank you to the Agrace HospiceCare staff and Schneider Funeral Home for their assistance.