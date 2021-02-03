April 6, 1937 - January 31, 2021
Janesville, WI - Ralph G. Cohen, age 83, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Watertown Regional Healthcare Center. He was born in Janesville on April 6, 1937, the son of Julius and Ruth (Teubert) Cohen. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1956. On August 27, 1958, Ralph married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Geske, in Waukegan, IL. He served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1962. He worked in sales at General Mills, and retired from the family business, CBK Supply, in 2010. Ralph was an avid golfer at Riverside Golf course, a member of Koshkonong Mounds Golf Course for over 20 years, and shot 3 holes in one over his lifetime. He enjoyed rooting for the Packers and the Badgers basketball and football teams, and watching PGA golf tournaments. Ralph was a wonderful husband, dad, and grandpa. He enjoyed pontooning on Lake Koshkonong with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandy; 4 children: David (Maureen) Cohen, Lynn (John) Husen, Steven (Tara) Cohen, and Suzi McQuade; 7 grandchildren: Alex (Katy) Cohen, Samantha (Matt) Cohen, Daniel Husen, Gabrielle Husen, Bailey (McKenzie) McQuade, Quinn McQuade, and Ryan Cohen; sister, Linda Conners; sister-in-law, Donna Cohen; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Larry Cohen.
A private funeral service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, with Rev. Felix Malpica officiating. Interment will be in Fassett Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Memorials are preferred to Faith Lutheran Church or to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Ralph's family wishes to thank the staffs at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital and Watertown Health Care center for the care given to Ralph.