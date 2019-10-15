November 10, 1937 - October 10, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Ralph G. Bluhm, Jr., age 81, of Janesville, passed away at home on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born in Janesville, on November 10, 1937; the son of Ralph Sr. and Beatrice (Burdick) Bluhm. Ralph was married to his loving wife, Nancy (Helmers) Bluhm on June 8, 1957, in Dubuque, Iowa, and together they had 58 years together before her passing on June 18, 2015. Ralph was employed as an inspector with Chrysler for over 30 years and owned and operated Ralphs Enco service station in Janesville, where the moto was "Put a Tiger in your tank!". Ralph also worked delivering papers for the Wisconsin State Journal and made furniture for the local churches for Ossit's. He will always be remembered for his hard work ethic and the way he taught his family to smile through life.

Ralph is survived by his children: Brenda (Alan) Laughlin, Terry Bluhm, Georgia Schultz, and Randy Bluhm; six grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sisters: Sandra Vincent, Barb (Lester) Hartzell, and Sharon Bluhm; many extended family members and friends; and fiance, Sandy Pauley.

He is predeceased by his parents; wife, Nancy in 2015; grandson, Talon Bluhm; and siblings, Thomas Bluhm and Jacquelyn Ronneburg.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. A private family committal service will be held on a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com