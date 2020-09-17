September 5, 1932 - September 13, 2020
Menomonee Falls/formerly Janesville, WI -- Ralph F. Sherman, age 88, of Menomonee Falls, WI, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Froedert Menomonee Falls Hospital. He was born in Whitewater on September 5, 1932, the son of Jacob and Alice (Umber) Sherman. Ralph married Patricia Ann McCann on December 22, 1955, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Janesville and they were blessed with 4 children: Teresa, Tom, Tim, and Gary. Ralph honorably served our country in the United State Air Force as a Staff Sergeant for four years, and served in the Reserves for an additional three years. He was a proud member of the Local 1621 VFW, the American Legion Posts 449, AmVets #60, and the Air Force Association. Ralph worked in the Ready Mix Concrete business for over 60 years, working for JP Cullen & Sons, Janesville Sand & Gravel, Central, Ready Mix, and Lake Country Ready Mix.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (McCann) Sherman; four children: Teresa (Mike) Texley (and their two children, Sarah (Mark) Goetsch and Josh Texley), Tom (Lori) Sherman (their two children, Kendall Sherman and Jamie Sherman), Tim (Carol) Sherman (their daughter, Brittney Sherman), and Gary (Diana) Sherman (their three sons: Logan (Selena) Sherman, Brandon Sherman, and Jesse Sherman); 1 great-grandchild, Brandon Goetsch; siblings, John (Terri) Sherman, and JoAnn (Bob) Rose; and many extended family members and friends. Ralph is predeceased by his parents; and siblings: Richard Sherman, Donna Zick, Mary Ellen, and Carol Jean Sherman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal will immediately follow Mass to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com