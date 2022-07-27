Manasota Key, FL - Ralph Cone, a former Wisconsin resident, passed on July 23, 2022, with his family by his side. He was 74 years old. Ralph was employed by General Motors for 31 years. Over those years, he worked as an Assembler, a Committee Man, and then as a Supervisor. Ralph had great managerial skills. Later, he worked for Delphi as a Quality Engineer. After his years of employment in Janesville and Lordstown, OH, he and his wife retired to Florida, a lifelong dream come true for both of them. In his younger days, he was the leader of a local group of Lake Kids and Chicago friends known as The Radowins. All through his school days, he stood up for his underclassman and his friends. Ralph was a real rule-breaker, which kept everyone on their toes. (Oh geez; oh no) Totally unorthodox; he had a great presence about him. Ralph loved fishing, observing nature, travelling, and playing cards with his family and friends. Way back when, Ralph and Christine became Certified Divers. Ralph sponsored two Christian Children: Silvia Munoz from Guatemala and Lucia Esperanza from Mexico.
He is survived by his loving wife Christine, his two children: Jodi Morris (Kenton) and Ralph Jr., his grandson, Zachary Morris, his brother-in-law Craig Furseth (Lisa) and numerous nieces and nephews.Ralph was predeceased by his parents, Charlotte and Robert, as well as his three brothers: Robert, Richard and Rodger Cone.
In lieu of a service, a small Private Celebration of Life will be held by the family on Aug 6,2022.
To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Cone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.