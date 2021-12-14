Beloit, WI - Ralph E. Blair Jr., 72, of Beloit died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in his home. He was born January 30, 1949 to the late Ralph E. and Jane (Schultz) Blair Sr. in Janesville, WI. He married Twilla J. Dallman on February 14, 1994 in Janesville, WI.
Ralph graduated from Delavan-Darien High School, class of 1967. He worked for Taylor Freeze as an Electrical Assembler for many years, retiring in 2014. He proudly managed and coached the Toyota Classics Men's Softball Team, achieving #10 USSSA rank in 1983. Ralph was the CEO and Founder of Spitshine Auto Detailing. He was a devoted men's, women's, and children's athletics coach - sometimes officially, sometimes not. He enjoyed his T&T Sports' Card Club and the Taylor men's retirement breakfast. Ralph obsessed over cars and was an avid Brewers, Packers and Badgers fan. Most of all, he loved and adored his devoted wife Twilla, his kids, and his grandchildren and supported so many of their endeavors.
He is survived by his wife, Twilla Blair; four children, Thomas (Patricia) Blair, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Moussette, Stephanie (Joseph Meyer) Curtis, and Kyle Blair; Twilla's children, James (Andrea) Dallman, and Amber Adams; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his brother, Jeffery Blair; his sister, Barbara Kirk, and many nieces & nephews. He is further survived by his friend and mother of two of his children, Cindy Blair.
He was preceded by his parents and his two sisters, Mary Pearl Reeves and Jennifer Blair.
"Ralph Blair took no crap and suffered no fools."
Ralph's Funeral Service will be 4:00 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Friday in the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Blair family on our website.