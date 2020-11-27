Ralph "Bud" Boegel

July 24, 1931 - November 20, 2020
Janesville, WI - Ralph "Bud" William Boegel, Jr., 89, died at home on Friday, November 20th with his loving wife, Darlene, by his side. Ralph was born July 24, 1931 in Perry, IA, to Ralph William Boegel, Sr. and Geraldine (Schneider) Boegel. Ralph graduated Richland Center High School in 1949, where he played basketball and football, and maintained a love of sports throughout his lifetime. He went on to the University of Wisconsin, and earned a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration. On April 19, 1952, Ralph married his high school sweetheart, Darlene J. Lewis. They celebrated their 68th anniversary this past April. Ralph and Darlene made their homes in Janesville, Stevens Point, Rice Lake and Madison, until retiring to Venice, FL. Throughout the years they enjoyed golfing, boating, canoeing and many great memories made with their good friends. He kept in touch with his relatives in Iowa and enjoyed their get-togethers. His career was in the insurance industry beginning with Hardware Mutual and Sentry Insurance. He then went to work for Cuna Mutual Insurance Group in Madison on November 1, 1969, until he retired June 1, 1991. Ralph was a member of the Masonic Lodge and earned the Degree of Master Mason. He was also a Shriner, and volunteered his services helping others.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene of Janesville; daughter, Jackie (Bill) Boynton of Maine; son, David of Maine; daughter, Lisa (Dan) Brandl of Clinton; his grandchildren: Mia Boynton, Claire (John) Shannon, Wolfie Boegel, Nathan Boegel, Kyle (Beth) Brandl, Jordan Brandl, Ashley (Clay) McCullough; great-grandchildren: Audrey, Kori, Raelynn, Loretta, Dolly; many extended family members and friends. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; brother and his wife, Bruce and Polly Boegel; brother in-law and his wife, Ron and Marlene Lewis.
The Boegel family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff of AgraceHospice, for all of their care and loving kindness they shared with Ralph and his family. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at a later date. Family and friends are encouraged to leave online condolences at www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com