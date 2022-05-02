February 18, 1929 - November 10, 2021
DELAVAN, WI - Ralph A. Moehrke, 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at RidgeStone Village in Delavan, Wisconsin.
Ralph August Moehrke was born February 18, 1929 to August and Marie (Borst) Moehrke in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was the youngest of six children. Ralph met Gloria Stocker at a bus stop when they were 15 years old. They later married on May 7, 1949, and lived in Kenosha, Wisconsin, until he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951. Ralph and Gloria lived in Fairbanks, Alaska; Mobile, Alabama; then back to Wisconsin. He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant, and was awarded a Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal before leaving the service in 1959. Ralph joined the Wisconsin State Patrol, and was part of the 6th Recruit Class at the State Patrol Academy at Camp McCoy (now Fort McCoy), graduating in 1957. Trooper Moehrke's first assignment was in the Portage area, and then was assigned to Delavan in 1958. Ralph retired from the Wisconsin State Patrol, after that working for George Dunham as a survey assistant, tromping all over Walworth County and beyond.
Ralph was clever at collecting all sorts of "good junk" and had many collections including model trains, toy trucks, guns, frogs, pocket knives, bandanas, and more. He loved a good yard sale and even better, picking up free stuff, and dumpster diving. He had been an active member in the Delavan American Legion, Post 95, Wisconsin State Trooper Alumni Association, and the Masonic Unity Lodge No. 0367 Kenosha WI since 1952.
Ralph is survived by daughter, Robin (Robert) Arnold of Virginia; son, Daniel (Elizabeth) Moehrke of Washington; daughter, Marianne (Thomas) Reber of Kentucky; daughter, Gail (Peter) Nieuwenhuis of Delavan; son, John (Dawn) Moehrke of Oostburg; and AFS son Markus (Ursula) Lauber of Switzerland. He is survived by grandchildren: Katherine (John) Travis, Sarah Moehrke, Alisson Reber, Jacob Reber, Jillian (Drew) Day, Joseph (Katherine) Nieuwenhuis, Daryl Moehrke, Ryan Moehrke, Rahel Lauber, Phillippe Lauber; and great-granddaughters: Jocelyn, Melanie, and Teagan Day. Ralph is also survived by many dear friends and extended family.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings; and his wife of 70 years, Gloria, who passed away on March 10, 2020.
A graveside service will be May 7, 2022 at Noon at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life for Ralph and Gloria Moehrke at the Delavan Legion Hall, 1-3 pm. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com