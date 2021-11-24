Delavan, WI - Ralph A. Moehrke, 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at RidgeStone Village in Delavan, Wisconsin.
Ralph August Moehrke was born February 18, 1929, to August and Marie (Borst) Moehrke in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was the youngest of six children. Ralph met Gloria Stocker at a bus stop when they were 15 years old. They later married on May 7, 1949, and lived in Kenosha until he joined the U.S. Air Force. While in the service, Ralph and Gloria lived in Mobile, Alabama, and then Fairbanks, Alaska. After leaving the service in 1955, Ralph joined the Wisconsin State Patrol and was part of the 6th Recruit Class at the State Patrol Academy at Camp McCoy (now Fort McCoy), graduating in 1957. Trooper Moehrke's first assignment was in the Portage area, and then he was assigned to Delavan in 1958. Ralph retired from the Wisconsin State Patrol in 1984 and later worked for George Dunham as a survey assistant tromping all over Walworth County and beyond.
Ralph was clever at collecting all sorts of "good junk" and had many collections including model trains, guns, frogs, pocket knives, bandanas, and more. He loved a good yard sale and even better, picking up free stuff, and dumpster diving. He had been an active member in the Delavan American Legion, Post 95, Wisconsin State Trooper Alumni Association, and the Masonic Unity Lodge No. 0367 Kenosha WI since 1952.
Ralph is survived by his children: daughter Robin (Robert) Arnold of Virginia, son Daniel (Elizabeth) Moehrke of Washington, daughter Marianne (Thomas) Reber of Kentucky, daughter Gail (Peter) Nieuwenhuis of Delavan, son John (Dawn) Moehrke of Oostburg, and AFS son Markus (Ursula) Lauber of Switzerland. He is survived by several grandchildren: Katherine (John) Travis, Sarah Moehrke, Alisson Reber, Jacob Reber, Jillian (Drew) Day, Joseph (Katherine) Nieuwenhuis, Daryl Moehrke, Ryan Moehrke, Rahel Lauber, and Phillippe Lauber; and by great-granddaughters Jocelyn, Melanie, and Teagan Day. Ralph is also survived by many dear friends and extended family. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents (August and Marie) and siblings (brothers Wilbert, Walter, Harold, and Edward, and sister Mildred McCrary), and, his wife Gloria of 70 years, who passed away on March 10, 2020.
Services are tentatively planned for Saturday, May 7, 2022. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
