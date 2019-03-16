September 11, 1932 - March 14, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Rafael J. Hernandez Sr., age 86, of Delavan, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. He was born in Mexico on September 11, 1932. Rafael was a longtime owner of Hernandez Restaurant in Delavan.

Rafael is survived by his children: Maria Nieves, Laura (Eduardo) Davila, Elizabeth Torres, and Rafael Hernandez; grandchildren: Alejandra, Penelope, Gabriela, Trent, Hannah, and Stephanie; great-grandchild, Liam; sisters, Lupe, Carmela, and Coco; and many nieces and nephews.

Rafael is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Reynaldo.

Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Hernandez Family. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com