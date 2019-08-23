December 2, 1938 - August 20, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Rachel G. Coulter, age 80, of Janesville died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. She was born in Viroqua, WI on December 2, 1938, the daughter of the late Clayton and Harriett (Eckern) Fish. Rachel graduated from Viroqua High School in 1957. After High School, she married David P. Sanwick and together they had five children. On January 22, 1983, she married Harry E. Coulter and he predeceased her on January 10, 2018. Rachel grew up on the family farm, so she was not afraid of hard work. She was a very independent woman, who loved animals, especially her cats. She enjoyed keeping her home in immaculate condition and her yard well-manicured. In her spare time, Rachel enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, and attending horse shows. She was very a caring, loving, witty, and fun lady, who will be missed by those who knew her.

She is survived by her children: Ricky Sanwick of Janesville, Randy Sanwick of Janesville, Vickie Hovey of Janesville, Scott Sandwick of Galesville, WI, Lisa Sanwick of Janesville, Brad (Lucy) Coulter of Janesville, and Brenda Daniels of FL; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister and her husband, Patricia and Darrell Colsch of Mt. Sterling, WI; several other relatives; and many friends. In addition to her husband, Harry, and her parents, she was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Verlan Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home, with Rev. Stan Curtis officiating. Burial will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Rachel's family would like to extend their sincerest thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff at Agrace Hospice for their care, support, and love during her final journey!