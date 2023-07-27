September 14, 1979 - July 16, 2023 Janesville, WI - Rachel Elizabeth Sturdevant, age 43, passed away on July 16, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ after a long courageous battle with mental illness. Rachel was born on September 14, 1979 in Janesville, WI the daughter to Gail Stavn and Jerry Sturdevant. She attended Parker High School class of 1997. Rachel lived in Janesville, WI until her mid twenties when she moved to Phoenix with the father of her children. Rachel enjoyed hanging out with family and friends and was always the life of the party. She enjoyed playing around with make-up and shopping always striving to be the best dressed in the room, which she succeeded at. She was a very kind, loving person that had a beautiful soul and infectious smile that would light up the room. Rachel is survived by 3 beautiful daughters: Avagail, Morgan and Jordan; 7 siblings: Jamie (Tami) Sturdevant, Jackie (Dean) Cavey, Michelle (Mark) Bickert, Chris (Jenny) Sturdevant, Shanie (Alex) Gonzalez, Ryan (Becky) Sturdevant and Justin ( Alexandra) Homan; as well as many cousins, niece's and nephew's. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents LeRoy and Alice Schultz and paternal grandparents LeRoy & Helen Sturdevant as well as a dear family friend Bob Toupence. A celebration of life will be held at Willowdale Tavern, Janesville on Saturday, August 5th at 1pm. Everyone is encouraged to come and share stories and memories. A luncheon will be provided. Those not able to attend can express their condolences and stories through her sister Shanie Gonzalez. Shadow Mountain Funeral home is assisting the family.
