October 23, 1988 - May 2, 2021
Janesville, WI - Rachae Corrinne Fehr, age 32, of Janesville died Sunday, May 2, 2021 at U W Hospital, Madison. She was born on October 23, 1988 in Janesville, the daughter of Randall and Elizabeth (Garey) Fehr. Rachae loved owls, her dogs, video games, food, and her family.
Rachae is survived by her parents, Randall and Elizabeth Fehr; brothers and sisters, Heather Fehr-Reidle, Stryder Fehr, Shalla Fehr, Mariah Nickel, Breccia (Matthew) Gleichauf, Norrin (Adama) Fehr, Galen (Liyi) Fehr, Quentin Fehr, D'Kyn Fehr; nieces and nephews, Kassandra, Jessica, Zachary, Noelle, Talon, Shawna, Ender, Alwyn, Momodou, Curtis, Serenity, Ali, Ethyn, Madelyn, Raelyn; aunts and uncles, John Garey, Charles Garey, Glen Garey, Sandra Purkapile, Dan Fehr, Gary Fehr and her beloved dog, Arrow. She was preceded in death by her brother, Conan Fehr, her grandparents, Glen and Mary Garey, Herman and Doris Fehr, her beloved dogs, Buzz and Ash.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 pm Friday, May 7, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville.