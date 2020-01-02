October 6, 1999 - December 26, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Quentin Austin Castillo, age 20, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday, December 26, 2019, due to an automobile accident. Quentin was born October 6, 1999 in Janesville, the son of Luis Castillo, Jr., and Paulette L. (Carlson) Castillo. He attended schools in Janesville, and was a graduate of Rock River Charter School, Class of 2018. He worked for Van Galder Bus Co./Coach USA as a detailer, cleaning and washing the buses between runs.

Quentin loved bowling, hiking, fishing, and the outdoors. He loved swimming, especially at Devil's Lake and in Corpus Christi, TX with family. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, and also was a fan of the San Antonio Spurs. Quentin will be remembered as a young man who enjoyed joking around, making people smile and laugh, and who loved having fun. He enjoyed playing video games with his buds. He had a very contagious smile, and fancied himself to be a true "ladies' man"! Quentin loved to cook, and always enjoyed grilling out. He was a very kind and loving person, whose family and friends will miss dearly.

He is survived by his Mom and Dad, Paulette L. Castillo and Luis Castillo, Jr.; his brothers and sister: Marcus A. (Destiny Rae) Castillo, Hope A. Castillo-Jacobson, Luis A. Castillo III, and Cruz A. Castillo; his maternal grandparents, Gary and Connie Carlson; his paternal grandparents, Luis B. Castillo, Sr. and Mary Ann Castillo; his paternal great-grandparents, Guadalupe Matamoros and Bertino Matamoros, Sr.; his nephew, Noah A. Castillo; his Godparents, Jessica Carlson and Chad Moore; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends, including his best friends: Joshua Parker, D'Angelo Rios, and Brian Bates, Jr. He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents: Sidney and Beth Carlson, and Shirley and Henry Heinle, Jr.; his paternal grandfather, Tomas Gonzalez; and his paternal great-grandparents, Tomas and Maria Castillo.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville, with Rev. Danny Evans officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the FUNERAL HOME.

