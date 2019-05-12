Prof. James A. Thrams

September 24, 1928 - May 9, 2019

Watertown, WI -- Prof. James Albert Thrams, 90, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. James was born on September 24, 1928, to Walter and Margaret (nee Zier) Thrams in Watertown. On June 21, 1953, James married the former Lucille Huebner at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. He was a graduate of Northwestern Preparatory, Northwestern College, Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary School. James worked in Pastoral Ministry for 13 years at Grace Lutheran in Muskegon Heights, MI, and St. Mathew's in Janesville, WI. From 1966 to 1997, James taught as a Professor at Northwestern Preparatory School. He was a member of the St. Mark's Male Choir, St. Mark's Owls, and was on several boards at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He was a faithful member of his church, and devoted his life to the Lord. James enjoyed reading, stamp collecting, fishing with his sons, traveling, camping and gardening.

James is survived by his children: Jerome (Patti) Thrams of Concord, Linda (Rev. Mark) Sattler of Las Vegas, NV, David (Jane) Thrams of Mauston, Gregory (Elizabeth) Thrams of Watertown, Judith Thrams of Citrus Heights, CA; grandchildren: Abigail Thrams, Marika Thrams, Taedra Thrams, Jennifer (John) Webber, Nichole (Fred) Baumgartner, Marcia (Denae) DuCharme, Melissa (Gregory) Wollin, Margaret (Mark) Crowley, Sarah (Justin) Messer, Andrew Thrams, James (Melissa) Thrams, Thomas (Kendalyn) Thrams; 22 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 61 years, Lucille Thrams; and siblings-in-law: Mabel Kube, Dorthy Dobratz, Otto Huebner, Jr.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown, with Rev. Peter Wells officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St. Mark's Church, St. Mark's School, Luther Preparatory School, Heritage Homes or Rainbow Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.