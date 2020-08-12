Priscilla May Gramke Kincaid

November 12, 1926 - August 6, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Priscilla May (Schooff) Gramke Kincaid, age 93, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born on November 12, 1926, in Janesville, the daughter of Andrew and Elsie (Allen) Schooff. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1944, and attended Milton College. In 1946, she married Charles J. Gramke of Janesville. They were charter members of Faith Lutheran Church. She worked for 20 years at the Wisconsin Telephone Co., before joining her husband at Gramke Monument Works as his office manager. When Mr. Gramke died of a sudden heart attack in 1978, she continued to run the third-generation company with her son, Craig Gramke, as he took over the family business. In 1981, she married Callen Q. Kincaid, of Michigan, and they moved to Indian Rocks Beach, FL. Mr. Kincaid died in 1993. In 2003, she returned to Janesville to live. She dearly loved to travel, having covered over 300,000 miles in visiting all of the U.S., Canada and over 22 countries overseas. She especially enjoyed celebrating her 83rd birthday by riding five ziplines in Hawaii. For many years, she knitted 100 scarves annually for the "Coats for Kids" program. Her marker in Oak Hill Cemetery is inscribed with "Her knitting needles are forever silent".
Priscilla is survived by her son, Craig (Tricia) Gramke of Janesville; two daughters, Gloria (Gary) Popp of Freeport, IL and Diana (Brian) Zeilinger of Janesville; eight grandchildren: Caleb Gramke, Richard (Amy) and Michael (Jessa) Popp, Brianna (Taylor) Zeilinger, Brandon (Lexi) Zeilinger, Kristin (Garrett) Morris, Kyle Zeilinger, and Kayla Zeilinger, and two great-grandsons, Peyton and Addison Popp. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first and second husband; and sister, Nancy.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the Schneider Life Celebration Center. Conforming to her wishes, a private family burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Liberty Ministries (PO Box 1824, Janesville, WI 53547) or to a charity of your choice. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
"Death is a memory no one can heal,
Love is a memory no one can steal."